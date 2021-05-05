iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMBI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

