Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $40.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

IMO stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

