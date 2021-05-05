IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.