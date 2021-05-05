Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 6,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,297. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

