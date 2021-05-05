India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IGC opened at GBX 93.24 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £104.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 38.90 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.88.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.