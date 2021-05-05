Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDEXY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,316. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

