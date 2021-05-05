Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.87

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and traded as high as $44.59. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 3,885 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.