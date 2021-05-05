Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4008 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.