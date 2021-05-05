Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

