Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IFNNY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 214,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFNNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

