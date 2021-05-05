Infinera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,350% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

