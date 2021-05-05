Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Infosys were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 61,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

