Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.80. Inhibrx shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 477 shares.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

