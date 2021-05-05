Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, CL King raised their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

