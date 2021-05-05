Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

INGN traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,042. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

