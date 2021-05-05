Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. 4,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

