Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

