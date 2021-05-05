Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Buys 245,000 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,578,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,636.75.

Amarillo Gold stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

Get Amarillo Gold alerts:

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.