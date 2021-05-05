Insider Buying: Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Buys 4,162 Shares of Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MSVB stock remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

