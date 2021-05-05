Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Sells 7,827 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,528. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

