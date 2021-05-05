Insider Selling: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

NYSE:FINS opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter.

