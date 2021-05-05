Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Sells 321 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $15,494.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,576.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $14,778.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,741. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

