Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.62. 997,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,721. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.62.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.