Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

