Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00.

Ocugen stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

