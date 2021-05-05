Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.

PGNY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 36,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 485.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth about $883,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $3,199,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

