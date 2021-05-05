Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 960 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16.

VRTX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.46. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,276,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

