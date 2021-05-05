Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

