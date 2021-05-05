Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 11,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,147. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

