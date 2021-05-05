Insight 2811 Inc. Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,582. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.