Insight 2811 Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 505,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,099,791. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

