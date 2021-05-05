Insight 2811 Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

