Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $75,290.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,995,006 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

