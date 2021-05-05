InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and $2.30 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $5.61 or 0.00009877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00263200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.59 or 0.01155877 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00725918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.32 or 1.00084981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

