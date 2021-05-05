Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.39

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$163.47, with a volume of 37992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$163.89.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$149.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.7199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

