Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.53 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 3,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

