Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 601,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

