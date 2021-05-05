Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Intel by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 150.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

