Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. 63,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

