International Seaways (INSW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $521.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

