Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

