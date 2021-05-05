Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $479.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

