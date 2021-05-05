Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 1,429,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

