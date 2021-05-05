Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Lessened by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,557 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 567,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,687. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

