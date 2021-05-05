Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Decreased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,478. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.