Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000.

