Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

