Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

