Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 70,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,756. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

