Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Curi Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 85,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

PBP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,577. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

